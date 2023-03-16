Twelve people have applied for the Vigo County School Corp. superintendent job, according to Amy Lore, board president.
The application period closed at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
"I had hoped for at least 10 applicants, and I was pleased to see a pool of 12 after the applications closed," she said.
Each board member has access to review the candidates individually through the Indiana School Board Association's online dashboard, Revelus, "which we are doing on our own now," she said.
Board members will bring their notes to an executive session scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, and they will discuss who will move to the interview phase.
"We are still looking at April 3 and 4 for the first round interviews," Lore stated.
Second-round interviews with finalists are slated for the week of April 17, according to a timeline developed March 1. At that point the search would likely be narrowed to two or three candidates.
In an earlier interview, Lore said the board is looking for someone who has experience with facilities management; is a great communicator; and has a love and desire to serve Terre Haute and Vigo County.
The goal is to have a new superintendent in place July 1.
