A grant from Duke Energy Foundation will fund a "TV Amnesty Day" to be held in February through the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District.
A specific date has not yet been determined, Karrum Nasser, director of the county's solid waste district, told the district's board of management on Thursday.
"We will work on a date and promote it accordingly. I do recommend that we do a limit (on the number of TVs to dispose), kind of like we do with tires for Tox Away Day," Nasser told the board.
"I have had people come in before with six to eight TVs. I don't know how people have that many TVs. Sometimes you think they are a business, but if they don't have a business (marking) and say they are from their mother's or grandmother's house, it is tough to say no."
The limit would be four TVs, the as same as with tires, Nasser said.
Recycling is off to a good start in the first month of the year, Nasser said.
"In fact the first few weeks we had to get three dumpsters per day to help with the holiday season," Nasser said.
"Glass is the same way," Nasser said, "We had 480 cars a day (going through the recycling center at 3230 E. Haythorne Ave.) for the first week of January."
In other business, a request for a memorial bench made from recycled plastic was submitted by former County Commissioner Brendan Kearns to honor Charlie Williams, a long time member of Wabash Valley Riverscape who died in November.
Nasser told the board he thinks the solid waste district should not pay for memorial benches.
"I think we walk a fine line when we start (paying for) memorial benches. I know we did one for Don Morris, but that was because he was a former board member" of the solid waste district, Nasser said.
Morris, a former Terre Haute City Councilman, and his wife Cheryl Hart, were walking on a sidewalk in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when they were struck and killed in 2021 after a two-vehicle collision.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, who serves as president of the district board, said the board needs to adopt a policy. "I understand this, but once you do it and more people ask, you have to ask what we are willing to fund," Bennett said.
Vicki Weger, a Vigo County Councilwoman and member of the board, said, "I don't think you can just give benches away. What are the parameters?," adding a cost of $475 per bench "is pretty hefty."
Bennett told the board, "We can either decide that we are not going to do those with no cost, or will be happy to order one if they want to pay for one, but we need to develop that policy and guideline on who and what we decide to do."
Nasser said paying for memorial benches "starts a precedent that we will have a hard time coming back from."
Bennett instructed Nasser to communicate with Vigo County Commissioner Mike Morris, who serves as a county representative to Wabash Valley Riverscape. Morris, a member of the solid waste district board, was not present.
"I would like to be a part of that, but not just to donate it because other (donation requests) will keep coming. Until we get some guidelines in place, I feel uncomfortable," Bennett told the board.
