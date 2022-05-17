Turn to the River's 'transformative' first phase revitalizes government campus

Bouncy music from the Easy Street band filled the Tuesday afternoon air. Under clear, sunny skies, people mingled and studied the new look of a venerable place.
A stream of water flowed through a black granite sculpture depicting the course of the Wabash River and its banks.
People gazing at the art piece — long and low at 30 inches tall and 32 feet long — see the 1888-era Vigo County Courthouse at one end and the 1937-era Terre Haute City Hall at the other. The sculptor said the art “creates a conversation between these two buildings.”
Paver blocks now fill the plaza between the two government buildings. Granite benches surround the sculpture. Wooden bench line the north and south edges of the plaza. Small tables sit close to charging stations for laptops and cellphones, equipped with plug-ins and USB ports. Landscaping adds greenery to the space.
“This is what you like to see,” said Terre Haute resident Cindy Rector.
Those amenities comprised the first phase of a multi-year project known as Turn to the River. The venture — overseen by Wabash Valley Art Spaces and the City of Terre Haute — aims to connect downtown with the Wabash River front area through public art, new pathways and rethinking use of spaces.
Rector was one of nearly 200 people who attended the dedication of Turn to the River’s Phase I on Tuesday. The crowd included a mix of arts organization members and supporters, residents, a bipartisan contingent of elected officials, private donors, civic groups and workers who helped construct the revitalized plaza.
Mary Kramer — the Art Spaces executive director who’s shepherded the project since its origins in 2012 — heard positive comments from the crowd Tuesday. She’s also heard favorable feedback from folks who visit daily at facilities on the city-county government campus. The dedication ceremony festivities put a spotlight on the changes to the plaza. People noticed.
“They’re just excited by the space, the water flowing and the music,” Kramer said. “Now, I think it really feels like people like their space.”
Turn to the River’s first phase indeed reshaped the area. A worn, non-functioning fountain honoring Claude Herbert — a teenage Santa Claus who sacrificed his life to rescue kids and workers in a downtown department store fire at Christmastime in 1898 — obscured the view of the courthouse in the past. That fountain will return to its original location at Fifth Street and Wabash Avenue later this year, after being refurbished.
The Phase I project opened the view across the remodeled plaza. It is the first step of an effort to allow people to walk from downtown Terre Haute to the riverfront. Future phases will place an events area beside the government campus parking lot, a conversation plaza, an overlook of the river near the abutment of the old U.S. 40 bridge and paths connecting a future riverwalk. Phases II and III could be done within the next year and a half, Kramer said. The events area of Phase II could accommodate farmers markets, festivals and special activities. Phase III will add new pathways to the campus’ south side.
The $1.2-million first phase unveiled Tuesday drew funding from several public and private entities and donors. Those resources ranged from city, county, state and federal entities to grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Wabash River Regional Development Authority; the local colleges; 100 Women Who Care Vigo County; environmental agencies; and several individual donors.
Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission, praised the collaboration knit together by Art Spaces and the city. Many cities struggle to cooperate on such a project, she said. After working with Terre Haute officials for nearly a dozen years, Michaelsen brags about Terre Haute to arts advocates from other Hoosier cities.
“I have seen a phenomenal amount of change, great change” in Terre Haute, she said, lauding Kramer, Art Spaces and city and county leaders. She called Turn to the River “transformative.”
“Here, we have art in the center of the community,” Michaelsen said, “and it’s going to thrive.”
Trips to City Hall or the courthouse may seem less ominous for visitors, too. At least that’s the hope of Texas artist Brad Goldberg, who designed the Turn to the River centerpiece sculpture. For many, a visit to City Hall or the courthouse involves a stressful episode in their lives.
“The idea is to relieve that stress and make it comfortable,” Goldberg said just before the dedication ceremony began. “To me, it looks like it’s working the way I thought it would.”
Members of the crews that constructed the plaza elements approved, as well.
“This is 100-percent better,” said Randy Bedwell, city inspector on the project. “It’s really nice. I like how the pavers really set everything off. And, it’ll be more of a gathering spot, for sure.”
Nicole Hunt of ST Construction likes the change, too. “It was a broken down fountain and just very outdated, and Mary’s foresight on what they wanted to see here was a vast improvement over what it was,” Hunt said.
County Commissioner Brendan Kearns reminded the crowd of the plaza’s historic location. State Sen. Jon Ford called Turn to the River coming to fruition “amazing.” State Rep. Tonya Pfaff noted the value of groups working together, as did Wabash River RDA’s Greg Goode.
Mayor Duke Bennett doesn’t have to look far to see the results. “I couldn’t be any more excited to look out my window [at City Hall] and see this artpiece,” he said.
As the ceremony closed, Goldberg made a request of the community. “I only ask one thing of all of you — to take care of it and nurture it,” he said.
