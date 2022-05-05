'Turn to the River' Phase I dedication set for May 17

Phase I of a multi-year project to reconnect downtown Terre Haute to the Wabash River will be dedicated May 17.
Art Spaces will host a public celebration of its Turn to the River — Phase I project, which features a new sculpture by artists Brad and Diana Goldberg. The dedication will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. May 17 between Terre Haute City Hall and the Vigo County Courthouse. The event is free and open to the public. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be inside the courthouse.
Phase I of Turn to the River has been made possible by the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation through the Wabash River Regional Development Authority, The City of Terre Haute, Wabash Valley Community Foundation, Duke Energy Foundation, Vigo County, Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment, and many other generous businesses and individuals.
The dedication of Turn to the River Phase I is sponsored by the Terre Haute Rotary Club.
For more information, visit wabashvalleyartspaces.com or call 812-235-2801.
