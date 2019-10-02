Art Spaces on Wednesday announced its Turn to the River project has received a 2019 Merit Award from the Indiana Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects.
Each year the Indiana Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects recognizes outstanding projects completed by individuals or organizations located in Indiana. These awards are given in an effort to raise standards of excellence, heighten public appreciation of quality landscape architecture, and expand public awareness of the profession and the American Society of Landscape Architects.
The Turn to the River Conceptual Design project was honored as the recipient of the 2019 Merit Award in the Unbuilt Works Category. This award category recognizes excellence in design thinking and methodology for projects in the field of landscape architecture for which implementation has not yet occurred. The award was given to Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group of Indianapolis and Art Spaces of Terre Haute.
Turn to the River is a multi -year project of Art Spaces to reconnect downtown Terre Haute with the Wabash River through public art and design. The design work was supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and support from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation through the Wabash River Regional Development Authority.
