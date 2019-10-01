Carla Monroe donned shorts and tennis shoes Tuesday for a lunch-time walk in downtown Terre Haute.
“We are trying to get more involved with the community, and we thought this was a good way to start,” Monroe said of the decision by her and three other employees of CDI Inc. to join the new 2K Tuesday Challenge.
While she’d never walked before during her lunch hour, “it is a beautiful day” she said as the group continued despite 90 degree temperatures on the first day of October.
The challenge is a pilot program through Indiana State University, Purdue Extension Vigo County and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
“The challenge is called 2K Tuesday. We are inviting employees downtown, and really anybody, to take a break from their work day on a Tuesday and walk,” 2 kilometers, which is 1.24 miles, said Amy Demchak, ISU’s employee wellness coordinator.
“We want to encourage people to walk. Most people can walk 1.2 miles in 15 to 30 minutes, so it will not take up your entire lunch hour,” Demchak said. “Tuesdays needed a little something to celebrate, so we decided on a 2K.”
The October 2K Challenge route can be viewed at www.terrehautechamber.com/community/downtown-terre-haute.
For the next four Tuesdays, the schedule is: Oct 8, start at Max Ehrmann statue at 7th Street and Wabash Avenue; Oct. 15 start at Gatekeeper statue at the Vigo County Public Library at 7th and Poplar streets; Oct. 22, start at The Swope Art Museum 25 S. 7th St.; and Oct. 29, start at Clabber Girl at 9th Street and Wabash Avenue.
“We would like people to also take selfies at the location and tag that with #2KTuesdayTH,” said Allison Finzel, with Purdue Extension’s Nutrition Education Program. “We will have a prize at the end of the month that they can win,” Finzel said.
In November, Demchak said the challenge will take walkers throughout the campus of Indiana State University.
“If we have a good response, it is something we will continue,” said Demchak, who recruited her husband, Timothy Demchak, a professor in ISU’s Department Applied Medicine and Rehabilitation, to walk Tuesday. He teaches athletic training, massage therapy and physical therapy.
“I gotta walk the walk -- doing what I am teaching,” he said.
