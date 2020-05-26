Welcome to Episode 4 of the Tuesday Talk Podcast.
The guest today is Dave Leip, originator and manager of the U.S. Atlas of Presidential Elections. He talks about Vigo County's remarkable history of voting for the eventual winner in presidential elections — making it a bellwether county across the nation.
Leip is interviewed by Tribune-Star columnist and editorial writer Mark Bennett.
Leip's website can be reached at: https://uselectionatlas.org/.
