Welcome to Episode 3 of the Tuesday Talk Podcast.
The guest today is Andy Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. He talks about the upcoming primary election and other big topics related to Hoosier politics, including the controversy surrounding embattled Attorney General Curtis Hill, who was suspended from practicing law for one month by the state Supreme Court for misconduct during a post-legislature party in 2018.
Downs is interviewed by Tribune-Star columnist and editorial writer Mark Bennett.
