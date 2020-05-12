Welcome to Episode 2 of the Tuesday Talk Podcast.
Our guest today is State Rep. Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute. She represents District 43 in the Indiana House of Representatives and is a math teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. She talks about adjusting her classroom teaching during remote learning, changes to the voting process for the upcoming primary election, and more.
She is interviewed by host Max Jones, editor of the Tribune-Star.
