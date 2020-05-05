Welcome to the first episode of Tuesday Talk, a podcast featuring conversations with Wabash Valley newsmakers talking about news topics of the day and community affairs.
The podcast is hosted by Tribune-Star Editor Max Jones.
Joining Max in this inaugural episode is Robert Guell, professor of economics at Indiana State University in Terre Haute. They discuss data surrounding the current economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, what it means to the nation, state and community, and what can be expected going forward as businesses try to recover from the financial shock of widespread lockdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.