Welcome to Episode 9 of the Tuesday Talk Podcast.
Alex Kor, son of Holocaust survivors Eva Kor and Michael "Mickey" Kor of Terre Haute, talks about his mother's legacy and building on her message of peace, compassion and forgiveness. Eva Kor died a year ago Saturday, July 4, 2019, while leading an educational tour to historic sites in Europe, including the Nazis Auschwitz death camp where Eva and her sister, Miriam, were held captive until their liberation in the winter of 1945.
Alex Kor is interviewed by Tribune-Star Editor Max Jones.
