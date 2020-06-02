Welcome to Episode 5 of the Tuesday Talk Podcast.
Tribune-Star Sports Editor Todd Golden talks about his research and recent series of stories on the Glenn High School boys basketball teams and its struggles with integration in the late 1940s and early 1950s, the team's on-court success and an investigation into an over-age player that led to banishment from the IHSAA and the vacating of tournament titles.
Golden is interview by Tribune-Star Editor Max Jones.
To see Golden's stories online, visit these links:
