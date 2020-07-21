Welcome to Episode 11 of the Tuesday Talk Podcast.
Three men were executed by lethal injection in the federal death chamber in Terre Haute last week, the first executions in 17 years. The sudden surge in putting inmates to death has put a spotlight back on the hows and whys of the federal death penalty.
Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, talks about capital punishment in the U.S. in this episode.
Dunham is interviewed by Tribune-Star Columnist Mark Bennett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.