Welcome to Episode 10 of the Tuesday Talk Podcast.
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun has been a reliable and vocal ally to President Trump through his 18 months in office since defeating incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly. But it hasn't always been easy. On rare occasions when he does voice ideas that seem contrary to the party line, he's taken a verbal beating for it.
Sen. Braun was in Terre Haute last week and spoke with the Tribune-Star about a variety of subjects.
Sen. Braun is interviewed by Tribune-Star Content Editor Mark Fitton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.