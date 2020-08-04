Welcome to Episode 12 of the Tuesday Talk Podcast.
With the coronavirus pandemic creating a public health crisis across the U.S., there is a growing movement fueled by a number of organizations to expand vote-by-mail options for the fall general election.
Our guest is Dr. Carly Schmitt, associate professor in the Department of Political Science at Indiana State University and president of the League of Women Voters of Vigo County.
