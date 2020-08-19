Welcome to Episode 13 of the Tuesday Talk Podcast.
Author Larry Tye is turning new attention to one of the most infamous demagogues of the 20th century, Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy.
But Tye's new book, “Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy,” is also providing a 21st-century opportunity to reconsider the story of Vigo County native Wendell Furry, a distinguished physicist who at one time was a target of McCarthy's.
Our guest for this episode is Larry Tye, who was interviewed recently by Mark Bennett, Tribune-Star columnist, feature writer and editorial writer.
