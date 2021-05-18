Tucker time: Therapy dog supports Davis Park Elementary community

A therapy dog at Davis Park Elementary has been on school counselor Katrina Doty’s wish list since she first read “Whistle for Willie” by Ezra Jack Keats to first graders a few years ago. She recognized then how a dog could aide in student reading, attendance and overall behavior.
But therapy dogs can be expensive to purchase and train. Because most fundraisers have all but gone to the wayside since the COVID-19 pandemic, Doty figured it would be years before the school could afford one.
Thanks to a couple of good Samaritans and a grant from United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Youth Success Impact Council, Tucker, the Goldendoodle, is now the unofficial head of the guidance department.
Goldendoodles are a mix between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle. They make great therapy dogs for a few reasons: They’re highly intelligent, extremely docile and considered to be a hypoallergenic breed.
Tucker received training from VonBernd K-9 Training Center, which is certified by the American Working Dog Association. As his primary handler, Doty trained with Tucker for about four months. Training helped Tucker develop an ability to block out distractions and gain a comfort level for being around a variety of people.
Therapy dogs have several benefits ranging from therapeutic and psychological to academic and cognitive. Service dogs are trained to help people with disabilities, including those with visual impairments, intellectual disabilities, seizure disorders, diabetes and more. A therapy dog, like Tucker, is trained to provide comfort and affection.
Doty said many schools and libraries are also finding success with the use of therapy dogs when teaching social and emotional skills.
The dogs are used to help children learn empathy, responsibility and respect.
They provide comfort and companionship while decreasing levels of anxiety and increasing emotional security.
“Dogs are nonjudgmental and they don’t correct you when you’ve read something wrong, so they help to build confidence,” Doty said. “All Tucker cares about is getting attention.”
Through the grant from the council, Doty said she’s purchased about three series of books at various reading levels, all of which are dog-related. She also has ordered a couple of giant bean bag chairs so the students can be more comfortable when Tucker nudges his nose under a student’s arm while they’re reading.
“I want the students to go home and talk to their parents about reading with Tucker,” Doty said. “If they do that, then he’s done his job. And he loves his job!”
For safety reasons, Doty insists each student must ask permission before they pet Tucker and must offer him the back of their hand for him to sniff. He’s never off the leash, she said. There’s also a leash Doty can wear around her waist to keep her hands free. His kennel door is always open in case he needs to take a break; he also retreats into his kennel on command.
Even several students who were afraid of dogs have overcome their fears after spending time with Tucker. Parents have to sign permission slips for their children to interact with the 3-year-old dog.
Tucker has specific jobs at Davis Park. He greets students in the morning, goes to the principal’s office for a treat, joins Doty for guidance lessons during individual sessions and group work, listens to the students read and helps to keep things calm during dismissal.
“One of our students gets particularly fidgety during dismissal,” Doty said. “So I ask him if he can help me out by being on Tucker detail and have him hold his leash with me.”
Another student with attendance problems is assigned to give Tucker water every day, an incentive for the student to come to school.
“Some of our kindergartners have a real problem with separation anxiety and Tucker helps them deal with being away from their parents,” Doty said. “He’s also been a real comfort to the students who have had to deal with a death in the family and to students who have felt trauma from the pandemic.”
For students with behavior issues, Tucker’s long fur on the top of his head is a source of comfort, she said. He’s a calming force and encourages students to follow a routine.
Doty said she could tell Tucker missed the students while they were on remote learning, but he served as a source of strength for faculty and staff still working at the school.
“When he puts on his shirt or sweater, he knows it’s time to go to work and his tail just wags,” Doty said. “These kiddos haven’t seen us [faculty and staff] smile in over a year because we’re all wearing masks, but they can see Tucker’s tail wag and that makes them so happy.”
The Parent Teacher Organization will provide for Tucker’s ongoing vaccinations, preventative medications, vet visits, grooming and special dog food. The school will conduct fundraisers to maintain the therapy dog program.
During the summer months, Tucker will spend some time visiting hospitals and nursing homes in order to keep up with therapy duties.
“He’s my partner. I take him home with me and my family. But I tell the students that Tucker is also our school dog,” Doty said.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.