Payton Ferency was admiring her father Greg’s smiling eyes on sculptor Bill Wolfe’s statue honoring the late police officer.
Payton was smiling herself.
“The eyes are great,” she said. “They look as close to lifelike as they can get. He did a great job with that.”
Terre Haute police detective and federal task force officer Greg Ferency was ambushed in a shooting near the courthouse on July 7, 2021.
Surviving members of the fallen officer’s family ventured to Wolfe’s studio in Clinton on Wednesday to get an advance look at and approve Wolfe’s clay model for Ferency’s statue.
And approve of Wolfe’s work they did. It will soon stand outside the Terre Haute Police Department alongside those of Brent Long and Robert Pitts, who also died in the line of duty.
“We are so fortunate to have the talent who can do such an amazing representation and is as true to life as you can get,” said Shelley Klingerman, Ferency’s sister. “He captured all of the sparkle in his eyes and his famous grin.”
“I’m a fan of the ball cap and the sunglasses — he always had the ball cap and the sunglasses,” Payton Ferency added.
“I think Bill did a really good job with the way he’s standing because my dad did often stand like that,” she added. “I really enjoyed that. I think he did great. He was fantastic at taking our advice and making it come to life.”
Police Shawn Keen provided Wolfe with a Terre Haute Police Department patch as well as one for the Terre Haute Drug Task Force, which Ferency himself designed. They will adorn the final bronze statue, which will be created at an Indianapolis foundry within a month or two from a mold of Wolfe’s clay sculpture.
“I think we were all a little nervous coming in, not because of Bill, but just to see a life-size statue of your father — it’s not something you do every day,” Payton said. “But it’s fantastic. Bill did a great job of taking our advice and really putting that on there.”
She added, “I’m really excited to see [public response] — this really is not about my dad. This is about all the officers who have died in the line of duty in Terre Haute, and we as a family want people to know that he represents everybody and we’re very honored that he gets to do that and I think he would be honored, as well.”
Klingerman agreed.
“It’s always surreal, walking in and seeing that,” she said. “It’s moments of disbelief and denial, but you’re fortunate to have the community get behind it to continue to honor his legacy.”
Payton said she’s looking forward to unveiling the statue to the community.
“I don’t like to use the word excited for something like this,” she said, “but [his death will] be two years ago a month from today, so to be at that milestone and when this gets put in, to see all three of [the statues at THPD] finished will be really cool and I’m excited for the community to see that.
“As much as this is for us, this is for everybody, and we want to share this with everybody,” Payton added. “It’s going to be a good day.”
Keen, who also saw the sculpture on Wednesday, said, “A lot of care was placed in that statue. I was very impressed. It was hard seeing it for the first time. The most important thing to me was that the family was happy with it.”
He added, “Our hopes are that it will be done in time that we’ll have it in place by Greg’s birthday [Sept. 3].”
Wolfe said he feels an immense responsibility to please the families of fallen heroes.
“When I work on a Lincoln statue, that’s one thing to honor a president, but this guy was one of our local heroes, so there’s a lot of pressure,” he said.
“As an artist, it’s an honor to be able to do this,” he added. “The most important thing is to do something that the family approves of. That’s the most pressure on me. You want to do something that is honorable and gives honor to the person who gave their life.
“This was a public servant killed in uniform,” Wolfe continued, becoming a little emotional as he spoke. “You just want to make sure that you do something that gives them honor. It’s important for me to get a good likeness of the person. I spent a lot of time from the top of the head to the neck to get a good likeness of him.”
Wolfe said his goal is to make his sculptures as lifelike as possible.
“You obviously can’t bring them back to life, but if you come as close as possible, that’s what I aim for,” he said. “It’s a great thing for me to have this ability to do this for the family. It’s scary at first. I heard Payton say, and I told her, this isn’t normal, what we’re doing.”
He added, “This is my best one yet, so it’s good it’s for Greg.”
Both Payton and Klingerman emphasized how meaningful the public’s empathetic response to their loss has been.
“The day that everything happened, seeing the support and seeing the lines of people on the street, that means a lot,” Payton said. “I don’t think people really think about how much that really impacts us, but we’re just so thankful and we could not ask for a better community to be a part of.”
Klingerman echoed the sentiment.
“I don’t think people understand the impact it has on families when you see them show up,” she said. “That was so evident to us right after it happened, just driving down the streets. Everyone was nothing but completely respectful and acting in a very honorable manner.”
Klingerman added, “When you see those memorials and hear about the processions, don’t ever underestimate the power of just getting out of your car, pausing, showing up.
“That has been one of the most lasting things that have stuck with me from that very tragic day — the community showed up.”
