Love’s Travel Stop & Country Stores Inc. Monday received approval for a beer and wine liquor license from the Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Board.
The truck stop, at 1730 E. Harlan Drive, had previously been licensed to sell beer. Final approval will go before the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission on March 3 for final approval.
The county board also approved license renewals for:
• Rod O’Kelley Inc., doing business as Boot City, for beer and wine grocery store, at 11800 S U.S. 41.
• Glenda’s Place Inc., doing business as Glenda’s Place, for beer, wine and liquor for restaurant, 230 Paris Ave., West Terre Haute.
• Lakes Venture LLC, doing business as Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, for beer and wine grocery store, 4428 S. U.S. 41
• MT Acres Enterprises LLC, doing business as Bottle 41, beer and wine grocer store, 5131 South U.S. 41.
• Terre Haute International Airport Authority, beer and wine for air, rail, renovation at 581 S. Airport St.
• TWG BRL LLC, doing business as Big Red Liquors #22, beer, wine and liquor package store, 2500 Maple Ave.; doing business as Big Red Liquors #21, beer, wine and liquor package store, 226 N. 13th St.; doing business as Big Red Liquors #24, beer, wine and liquor package store, 400 West National Avenue, West Terre Haute.
