A pickup truck crashed into a house in Hymera on Monday morning, the result of the driver suffering a medical condition.
About 9:20 a.m., Sullivan County sheriff's deputies to an accident in the 100 block of North Vine Street in Hymera, Sheriff Clark Cottom said in a news release.
They learned the homeowner and his family were inside the home at the time of the incident and were were not injured.
The driver of the truck was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute for a back injury, as well as for the medical condition that led up to the crash.
The drivers name was not being released Monday evening, the sheriff said.
