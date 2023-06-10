Two people were killed and one arrested as a result of a truck-motorcycle collision about 3:43 p.m. Friday at U.S. 150 and Sandford Road in western Vigo County, according to the sheriff's office.
Vigo County deputies learned a motorcycle was southbound on U.S. 150 and that the truck turned into the cycle's path as the truck attempted to turn west onto Sanford Road.
The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Mitchell Lankford of West Terre Haute, was transported to the hospital, where he tested positive for a controlled substance, police said.
Lankford was arrested and taken to Vigo County Jail, where he was booked on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance resulting in death.
A crash reconstruction team along with the Vigo County Coroner’s Office assisted deputies.
The names of the deceased were not released Saturday.
