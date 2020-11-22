Indiana State Police from the Putnamville Post were recognized Friday for exemplary service in the past year.
Sgt. Matt Ames was awarded a Combat Action Award for action he took in Vigo County earlier this year. On April 11, Ames responded to a scene where Vigo County Deputies were pinned down from a suspect that was on higher ground in a wooded area.
Ames, along with Vigo County Deputy Elias Donker, moved toward the shots being fired, which resulted in a position approximately 50 yards from the suspect. Then the suspect fired directly at Ames, which allowed Donker to return fire, striking and killing the suspect.
Ames is a 24-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and resides in Vigo County.
Master Trooper Jeremy Lewis was recognized with a Commendation Award. On March 16, 2019, Lewis responded to a vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers near the 16-mile marker on Interstate 70.
Lewis grabbed his fire extinguisher and ran toward a semi that was on fire in the median. With the assistance from bystanders, Lewis was able to extinguish the fire.
He then ran to the second semi and found the co-driver pinned inside. The injured subject was yelling for assistance due to a back and neck injury. Lewis helped the subject by stabilizing his neck and calming the subject down until medical services arrived.
Lewis is a 25-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and resides in Parke County.
Trooper Rondell Shelton was recognized for the District DUI Award and the Indiana State Police Life Award, which is presented to the top five DUI enforcement troopers in the state.
Shelton removed 101 impaired drivers from Indiana roadways in 2019.
Trooper Shelton is a five-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and resides in Vigo County.
Trooper Courtland Woodruff was the recipient of the 2019 Putnamville Trooper of the District Award. He was nominated for this award by his peers and the Putnamville District command team.
During 2019, Woodruff concentrated his enforcement efforts on DUI, drug enforcement and associated crimes. Woodruff made 35 DUI arrests and 167 criminal arrests, most of which were drug or alcohol related.
Woodruff is currently assigned to the Vigo County squad and is a member of the district Tactical Intervention Platoon. Trooper Woodruff is a four-year veteran and resides in Vigo County.
