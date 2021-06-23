The Tribune-Star won seven awards, including two for first place, in the 2020 Best of Indiana Journalism Contest sponsored by the Indiana Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
The first-place awards were won by News/Digital Editor Alicia Morgan and reporter Sue Loughlin.
Morgan won first place for commentary in publications below 30,000 circulation. The Tribune-Star’s circulation is approximately 11,000.
Morgan also won third place in the Magazine Cover Design category for Indiana magazines of all circulation sizes. Morgan is the editor of Terre Haute Living magazine.
Loughlin won first place for education reporting in publications below 30,000 circulation. The category judge said Loughlin’s “coverage of the ‘COVID slide’ due to a digital divide in resources for children in Indiana schools, as well as public health concerns amid the pandemic, gave readers information they needed to know about the shortfalls and disparity in education facing students. Providing this was an essential service to the community.”
Sports Editor Todd Golden won second place in sports column writing in publications below 30,000 circulation.
Photographer Joseph C. Garza won three awards in publications below 30,000 circulation. He won second place in sports photography, third-place awards in news photography and features photography.
Max Jones, Tribune-Star editor, said the awards were well-deserved and particularly satisfying because 2020 was such a difficult year for journalism and newspapers.
“Our journalists tackled the challenges with skill and enthusiasm, and these awards demonstrate the power of those efforts and the quality of the journalism produced during the year,” Jones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.