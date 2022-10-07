Tribune-Star staff members won five awards, including two for first place, in a statewide journalism contest sponsored by the Hoosier State Press Association.
Alicia Morgan won first place in the category for Best Editorial Writer. Morgan is the newspaper’s news/digital editor and editor of Terre Haute Living Magazine. She is also a member of the editorial board.
Editor Max Jones won first place for Best Editorial Page. He is also a member of the editorial board.
Former Tribune-Star reporter Lisa Trigg won second place in the category for Best News Story Under Deadline Pressure for her coverage of the ambush and shooting death of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency in the summer of 2021. Trigg left the newspaper last spring to pursue another job opportunity.
Chief photographer Joseph C. Garza won a second-place award in the category for Best Portrait Photography.
Columnist and feature writer Mark Bennett won third place in the category for Best Editorial Writer. Bennett is also a member for the editorial board.
The HSPA contest covered content produced by Indiana newspapers in 2021. The Tribune-Star competes in the circulation division for the largest newspapers in the state.
The awards were announced and presented at a luncheon in Indianapolis in late September.
