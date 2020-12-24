Katrina Ross opened her front door with a big smile on her face and words of thanks as she received a box of food and gallons of milk on Christmas Eve.

“I have 15 grandchildren, so this will make a nice meal,” Ross said, as an older grandson helped carry in the food.

Ross was among about 500 recipients of this year’s Tribune-Star Christmas Basket deliveries around Terre Haute.

In an apartment nearby, Rhiannon Day was a bit tearful as she looked over the box containing a ham, bread, fruit and vegetables and other fixings for a holiday meal.

“I’m really grateful,” Day said. “I wasn’t expecting anything at all. This has been a hard year.”

She said her two young sons are eating a lot more as they grow, so the food basket is a big help.

Making the deliveries Thursday morning were dozens of volunteers who covered about 78 routes around the city, with each group dropping off four to eight food baskets for households signed up through the Salvation Army.

After delivering the basket to Ross, volunteer Natalie Mauk was all smiles.

“That’s why we do this, to see responses like that,” Mauk said.

She was riding with her aunt Jenny Todd, who drove the route with her daughter, Emma Todd, and nieces Reagan Taylor, Allison Mauk and Natalie Mauk.

“I started this with them about five years ago, and it’s turned into a tradition,” Todd said of the annual delivery effort.

“It’s a nice way to start off Christmas Eve for us, with the act of giving. And then it’s also turned into conversations about poverty and the impact of food insecurity. We’ve had those conversations as a result of this,” Todd said.

They have been touched by the people they’ve met through the years, including older people with disabilities and young families.

“It’s a way to get out of our bubble,” Todd said of seeing people in different circumstances.

Her delivery cohorts were also cheerful about the effort.

“I feel like this is something that has taught us how to give back in a way that may not seem like a big deal to us, but really makes an impact to those we serve,” Allison Mauk said. “And taking that forward, I feel like this gives us a foundation of how to give back in the future, in even bigger ways.”

The Tribune-Star partners in the basket distribution program include Baesler’s Market, B&B Foods, Terre Haute North Vigo High School JROTC and Meadows Café. Baesler’s provides food for the baskets at cost, while B&B provides a refrigerated truck. Meadows Cafe’ provides a breakfast for the distribution volunteers.

The North Vigo Junior ROTC students helped assemble baskets on Wednesday, and loaded them into volunteers’ vehicles early Thursday. The North students were assisted loading by volunteers from the Air National Guard and Scouts BSA troops 006 and 38 from Terre Haute. The Terre Haute South Rotary Club organized the delivery routes and distribution of the food baskets.

Donations to the Christmas Basket Fund surpassed the $20,000 goal to purchase the food this year. The extra funds will roll over to next year’s Christmas basket drive.

Since the late 1920s, the Tribune-Star has raised money for Christmas baskets to help feed needy families.

