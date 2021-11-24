Tribune-Star Christmas Basket Fund drive begins

On Christmas Eve, the Tribune-Star, its partners and volunteers will deliver 700 food baskets to families who could use a hand this holiday season.
To reach that goal, the newspaper hopes to raise $25,000 for its annual Christmas Basket Fund drive, which starts today. As usual, lists of donors names and donation amounts will be published on the front page of the newspaper daily, with the exception of those who request anonymity.
"Because of a generous donation at the end of last year, we are able to provide more baskets this year. There is a great need, and it's because of everyone who donates that we are able to help those who are in need," said Kim Wilkerson of the Tribune-Star’s business office, one of the drive’s main organizers.
The food baskets distributed the morning of Christmas Eve include ham and a variety of side dishes for meal preparation. The Salvation Army provides the Tribune-Star with a list of recipients.
Partners include Baesler’s Market, B&B Foods and Terre Haute North Vigo High School ROTC. Baesler’s provides food for the baskets at cost, while B&B provides additional ham and bread, and a refrigerated truck.
Indiana State provides space where the bulk food can be received and sorted into baskets by students from North’s ROTC program. The ROTC students will help load baskets into vehicles for distribution from the rear parking lot at The Meadows, home of the Tribune-Star newspaper.
Volunteers have already been assigned for the distribution on the morning of Dec. 24. The first round of deliveries leaves the The Meadows about 7 a.m. Delivery will be contactless.
The holiday food basket distributions began in 1928, just 36 years after the founding of the Terre Haute Tribune and 25 years after the Terre Haute Star debuted. The combined staffs of the papers engineered the Christmas Basket effort through the Great Depression; World War II; wars in Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East; and the Great Recession.
"There is a great need in this community for a service such as the Christmas Basket Fund. What makes this so special is the community involvement,” said Max Jones, the newspaper’s editor. “Generations of our employees have teamed up with their friends and neighbors to make it happen. We appreciate all the donations and support and are always happy to do our part to help people who need it."
Continuing that project through the pandemic continues that history of resilience.
Contributions can be sent to the Tribune-Star, attention Christmas Basket Fund, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808. Cash or check donations can be dropped off at the newspaper office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Online donations can be made at wabashvalleygives.com. The Wabash Valley Community Foundation administers the donated funds; contributions are tax deductible.
The Christmas Basket drive also seeks gently used books, especially those suitable for children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.