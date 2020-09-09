The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Tribune-Star are continuing with plans to honor a dozen young professionals as part of the 2020 12 Under 40 awards.
Nominations are now being accepted for the sixth annual awards.
The 12 Under 40 program recognizes a dozen professionals 40 or younger who are making valuable contributions at work and/or through volunteerism in the community.
“At this time in West Central Indiana and really throughout the world, we need to celebrate those people making a positive impact,” Chamber President Kristin Craig and 2016 honoree, said. “It’s disappointing to not be able to honor these people in person, but so much of this year isn’t what we expected. Regardless, we look forward to giving them the recognition they deserve.”
In the past, honorees have been recognized during a breakfast awards ceremony. Due to COVID-19 the in-person portion of the event will not be conducted, but the traditional 12 Under 40 special publication by the Tribune-Star will continue.
“The special publication by the Tribune-Star gives a deeper look into the lives and contributions of each honoree,” said Doug Dixon, Tribune-Star advertising director. “Year after year we receive so many compliments on these profiles and now without the in-person element, the publication will be that much more important to the winners.”
Nominations can be made by filling out an online form at 12under40.com. To be eligible, nominees should not have turned 40 on or before Jan. 1, 2020. They must live or work in west-central Indiana.
The nomination period ends Oct. 2. The 12 winners will be chosen during a selection process in mid-October, with winners announced the week of Oct. 19. The special publication will be released on Nov. 18.
The 12 Under 40 selection committee consists of one representative each from the Chamber of Commerce and Tribune-Star, one past 12 Under 40 recipient and one or two community leaders.
