Tribune-Star, Chamber announce 12 Under 40 honorees

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Tribune-Star are pleased to announce the 2022 honorees of the annual 12 Under 40 Awards.
The members of the seventh award class include:
● Tyler Woodward, Watertower Estates Winery
● Mark and Tiffany Baker, 3 Sisters Investments
● Maja Austin, Little Bear Coffee Company
● Jevy Lendermann, Sage Mansion LLC
● Jessica Crawford, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
● Dianne Powell, Indiana State University
● Bryan Horsman, Soil-Max, Inc.
● Samantha Johnson-Helms, Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra
● Tim and Kelly Drake, The Mill
● Daniel Conley, Milestone Contractors
● Chris Egge, Brampton Brick
● Morgan Wilson, Phoenix Elite
The 12 Under 40 program recognizes a dozen (or more) professionals, 40 or younger who are making valuable contributions at work and/or through volunteerism in the community.
“This year we have some extraordinary people to honor, including two couples who as a team are doing great things in the community,” said Kristin Craig, Chamber executive director and 2016 honoree. “As with years past, this group features some familiar faces and others making great strides in their careers and in the community, that maybe haven’t gotten the recognition they deserve.”
The annual 12 Under 40 special publication by the Tribune-Star will be released by the beginning of March. The publication will feature stories and information about each of the honorees.
“We always enjoy this special publication, it is always one of the most popular aspects of the awards process and we look forward to showcasing each honoree,” said Doug Dixon, Tribune-Star advertising director.
Nominations for this year’s awards were accepted via an online form at 12under40.com. To be eligible, winners should not turn 40 on or before Jan. 1, 2022. They must live or work in west-central Indiana.
The 12 Under 40 selection committee consists of one representative each from the Chamber of Commerce and Tribune-Star, one past 12 Under 40 recipient and one community business leader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.