Dorothy Jackman, 95, passed away on Sept. 17th, 2019. She was born Feb. 20th, 1924. Survivors include her husband, Ed Jackman; son, Jim; and daughter, Joann. Celebration of life will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22nd, at Cross Lane Community Church, 2204 Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47805.