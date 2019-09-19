Tribune-Star staff members won seven awards in the annual Hoosier State Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
Photographer Joseph C. Garza won two of the awards, one a second place in the multiple picture group category for his photo coverage of Linton High School’s trip to the IHSAA’s football championship game last fall, the other a third place in the sports feature category for a photo of a baseball player trying to dodge a tag at second base.
Other award winners and their places were:
Second Place:
• Best Short Feature Story — Alex Modesitt, for his coverage of a reunion of military veterans with a seriously ill comrade.
• Best Editorial Writer — Mark Bennett.
• Best In-depth Feature Series or Package — Sue Loughlin, for her series on rural suicide titled “Out of the Darkness.”
Third Place:
• Best Feature Section — Marissa Schmitter, for the Valley Life section.
• Best Editorial Page — Max Jones.
The Tribune-Star competes in the division for newspapers with paid circulation more than 10,000, which includes all of the state’s larger newspapers, such as the Indianapolis Star, South Bend Tribune and Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette.
Awards were presented at a banquet on Saturday in Indianapolis.
