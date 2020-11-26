In this season of giving, the Tribune-Star today begins its annual Christmas Basket Fund drive, with a goal of raising $20,000 to provide 500 food baskets to families who need a helping hand.
The baskets will be delivered on Christmas Eve morning.
“I know this is a difficult year, however, the need is still there and we are going to try to make it work,” said Kim Wilkerson of the Tribune-Star’s business office, one of the annual drive’s main organizers.
The food baskets include ham, vegetables, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fruits, breads, noodles, pie and milk. The Salvation Army provides the Tribune-Star with a list of recipients.
“The need is extremely high,” said Jaylee Lawson, caseworker at the Terre Haute Salvation Army. Within three days, the agency had more than 600 people register for Christmas assistance. Not all are low income, but all have been COVID impacted in some way,” she said.
“They are looking for assistance due to job loss or not being able to provide for their families,” Lawson said. “I think they are looking to find joy and something to be hopeful for, especially during COVID.”
Tribune-Star partners in the basket distribution program include Baesler’s Market, B&B Foods, Terre Haute North Vigo High School ROTC and Meadows Café. Baesler’s provides food for the baskets at cost, while B&B provides a refrigerated truck.
The North Vigo ROTC students will both help assemble baskets Dec. 23 and load them into volunteers’ vehicles early Dec. 24.
Those who deliver baskets will receive tickets for breakfast at Meadows Cafe, Wilkerson said.
With the Tribune-Star move to The Meadows, there are a few changes this year. Basket assembly will take place inside the loading dock area of the former SteinMart.
On Christmas Eve morning, volunteers who deliver will pick up the baskets behind the former SteinMart at the loading dock.
Volunteers who would like to deliver baskets this year should contact Wilkerson at kim.wilkerson@tribstar.com or call her directly at 812-231-4219.
Contributions can be sent to the Tribune-Star, attention Christmas Basket Fund, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808. Online donations can be made at wabashvalleygives.com.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation administers the donated funds, and contributions are tax deductible. Donors are encouraged to give by mail or online.
For those who want to donate in person, checks or money orders can be taken to 2800 Poplar St., Suite 37A in the lower level of The Meadows. While Tribune-Star offices are currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, newspaper staff can meet people outside the office to accept the donation.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Tribune-Star is also accepting new or gently used books to give to children as part of basket distribution.
As usual, lists of donors names and donation amounts will be published on the front page of the newspaper daily, with the exception of those who request anonymity.
The Tribune-Star does plan to take extra precautions this year, given the pandemic. Those who deliver will wear masks, and recipients also will be asked to wear masks, Wilkerson said. Delivery details may be subject to change.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
