Trial in 2017 slaying of local landlord reset to June 2021

The trial of a Terre Haute man charged with murder and other crimes in the disappearance and death of 77-year-old Terre Haute landlord has been reset to June 2021 due to COVID-19.
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Pitts Jr., 57, is now schedule to go to trial June 7, 2021. His trial previously had been set for November.
In a brief hearing Tuesday in Vigo Superior Court 6, Judge Michael Lewis granted a joint motion for continuance from Pitts' defense attorney Kay Beehler and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts. Both cited concerns about the two-week trial that had been placed to start immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Should a juror develop symptoms during the two-week trial, there are no good remedies for completing the trial,” the motion said, noting that spikes in COVID-19 infection rates have occurred following major holidays with social gatherings.
The motion also notes multiple out-of-state witness who need to travel to Indiana to testify. Pitts is also being held in an out-of-county jail, making communication with him difficult due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Pitts was arrested in May 2018 at a campground in Nevada and was booked into Vigo County Jail the following month in connection with the November 2017 death of Alice "Anita" Oswald, 77, of Terre Haute.
Oswald's body was recovered in her 2014 Honda CRV when it was pulled from an eastern Vigo County lake in January 2018. An autopsy showed Oswald died of blunt force trauma to the head.
Pitts has been charged with murder, burglary, altering the scene of a death, arson and obstruction of justice.
Court records show police began looking for Pitts for questioning soon after Oswald was reported missing by her daughter on Nov. 10, 2017.
One person told police Pitts tried to rob Oswald’s house, and Oswald interrupted the burglary. Oswald reportedly shot Pitts in the face, and he then beat her with a wooden-handled hatchet, according to affidavits filed by the prosecution.
