Trial date set in 2018 handgun homicide

A Dec. 16 trial date has been set for a Terre Haute man accused in the shooting death of his 18-year-old friend.
Dylan M. Morgan, 21, appeared Monday morning in Vigo Superior Court 1 where a continuance of his trial was granted. The trial had been set to start Aug. 26. Judge John Roach also set a Dec. 2 pretrial hearing.
Morgan was charged with murder, reckless homicide, altering the scene of a death, and obstruction of justice in connection with the August shooting death of Gage E. Eup at Morgan's home in the 2200 block of Cleveland Avenue.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Eup was hanging out with Morgan and two other friends when Morgan reportedly told Eup he'd shoot him if he did not change a song that was playing on the television.
A witness told police Morgan got a handgun from his bedroom, removed the magazine, and was playing with the gun before pointing the firearm at Eup's face and pulling the trigger.
When questioned by police, Morgan first said Eup had shot himself but then later admitted to getting the gun from his bedroom and firing the handgun.
