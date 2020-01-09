Trial date set in Dec. 27 shooting

A Sept. 22 trial date has been set for a Terre Haute man arrested in connection with a Dec. 27 shooting on South Eighth Street.
Shane Daniel Turner, 27, appeared Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 3 on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Sarah Mullican also set a Sept. 3 pretrial hearing date, and a March 12 hearing date.
Turner was charged in connection with the shooting of Joshua A. Ping at 1314 S. Eighth St.
Witnesses told police Turner was the gunman who arrived at the home with Royss Ellis during a domestic dispute between Ellis’ daughter and Ping. Witnesses said Royss Ellis told Turner to shoot Ping, and Turner reportedly shot Ping twice.
Bond is set at $75,000, no 10 percent allowed.
Royss Ellis has been charged with attempted murder in Vigo Superior Court 6, and remains in jail with bond set at $100,000, no 10 percent allowed.
