A Dec. 14 trial has been set for a Terre Haute man accused of attempting to shoot two police officers during a traffic stop on the city’s east side.
Jeremy Ross, 37, also has a Nov. 19 pretrial hearing in Vigo Superior Court 3.
Ross has been charged with two counts of attempted murder as a Level 1 felony, two Level 4 felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, the Level 5 felony of possession of an altered handgun, the Level 6 felony of resisting law enforcement, and the Class C misdemeanors of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a look-alike substance. He also faces a firearms enhancement and a separate habitual offender enhancement due to his criminal history.
Indiana State Police at Putnamville are investigating the incident with began with a March 5 traffic stop. Police said Ross was a passenger in a minivan pulled over for a traffic infraction at the Circle K gas station on U.S. 40 near Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Ross struggled with police over one of two guns found in the vehicle. The struggle ended after Ross was shot by police.
Ross remains in the Vigo County Jail with bail set at $100,000 in the attempted murder case and $50,000 in an unrelated 2019 case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.