Trial date set for defendant in shooting case

A June 29 trial date has been set for a man charged with attempted murder in a Dec. 27 shooting on South Eighth Street.
Royss A. Ellis, 40, appeared Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 6 with defense attorney John Springer. An April 30 pretrial hearing was also scheduled.
Ellis faces charges of attempted murder as a Level 1 felony, aggravated battery as a Level 3 felony and battery as a class A misdemeanor in connection with the incident at 1314 S. Eighth St.
The court document states witnesses said Ellis showed up at the residence with Shane Turner during a domestic dispute between Ellis’ daughter and her boyfriend, Joshua A. Ping.
Witnesses told police Royss Ellis told Turner to shoot Ping. Turner fired two shots that struck Ping. Turner faces criminal charges in Vigo Superior Court 3.
Witnesses said Ellis also punched Ping.
Ellis is being held in jail with bond set at $100,000, no 10 percent allowed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.