Trial date in Sullivan County homicide now Jan. 28

The trial date has been changed for an Indianapolis man charged in the May shooting death of a Dugger-area woman.
Danny Wilson Jr., 41, now has a Jan. 28, 2020, trial date in Sullivan Superior Court. previous trial date of Oct. 21 was canceled during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Wilson is charged with murder in the May 23 death of 61-year-old Patricia S. Dorsett of Cass.
His girlfriend, 40-year-old Renee Huffines, has been charged with aiding/assisting murder, as well as assisting a criminal and failure to report a dead body.
Dorsett was reported missing May 25. Police investigated and found Huffines and Wilson living in the woman’s home and driving her vehicle.
Dorsett’s body was discovered May 28 in a small camper behind her home.
Wilson faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of murder.
Huffines, now scheduled for trial on Jan. 13, 2020, faces up to 65 years in prison.
