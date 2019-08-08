The trial date has been changed for an Indianapolis woman charged in the May shooting death of a Dugger-area woman.
Renee Huffines, 40, now has a Jan. 13, 2020, trial date in Sullivan Circuit Court. A previous trial date in September was canceled during a court hearing Wednesday as the prosecution and defense continue to share information in the case.
Huffines is charged with aiding/assisting murder, as well as assisting a criminal and failure to report a dead body in connection with the May 23 death of 61-year-old Patricia S. Dorsett of Cass.
Huffines faces up to 65 years in prison on the murder-related charge, with an additional 1- to 6-year sentence for the Level 5 felony of assisting a criminal and up to one year in jail for the misdemeanor charge of failure to report a death.
Her co-defendant, 41-year-old Danny Wilson, has been charged with murder.
Dorsett was reported missing May 25. Police investigated and found Huffines and Wilson living in the woman’s home and driving her vehicle. Dorsett’s body was discovered May 28 in a small camper trailer behind her home.
Wilson has an Oct. 29 trial date in Sullivan Superior Court. He has a hearing Aug. 27.
