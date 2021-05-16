Trial begins today in 2018 homicide

Jury selection is to begin today for a man jailed in connection with a July 2018 stabbing that left one man dead.
Ashley Alan Richey, 38, faces a charge of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in Vigo Superior Court 6.
Richey is accused of stabbing his roommate, 44-year-old Bradley A. Lawson, during a fight at their residence at 12616 Indiana 159 in Blackhawk.
According to investigators, the two men argued about a parking spot prior to the stabbing.
Richey’s bond remains set at $100,000 with no 10 percent allowed.
