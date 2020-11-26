Since 1972, Gamma Gamma chapter of Tri Kappa has hosted the House of the Christmas Mouse, a magical holiday experience for kids of all ages. Unfortunately, this year, due to COVID-19, there will not be an in-person Mouse House experience.
Instead of a two-day event, Tri Kappa will offer several ways to continue its holiday tradition in a safe and responsible way.
The chapter will decorate a Mouse House-themed shelter for the Christmas in the Park event Dec. 1 through Jan. 1 at Deming Park. In addition, Tri Kappa members and Mrs. Mouse will assist with the Holiday Train in the park from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Virtual craft activities and games will be provided on the House of Mrs. Mouse Facebook page, as well as visits from Mrs. Mouse and the Talking Tree. The page also will share Mrs. Mouse’s “Magic Reindeer Food” recipe so kids can make the treat at home.
Every year, Gamma Gamma chapter of Tri Kapa uses funds from Mouse House and personal donations from members to fund scholarships and support a variety of local organizations, including PINK of Terre Haute, the Terre Haute Humane Society, CODA of Terre Haute and the Komen Wabash Valley Race for the Cure.
The chapter recently collected snacks and supplies to donate to Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center in Terre Haute.
On Dec. 1, visit facebook.com/TriKappaMouseHouse to participate in the House of the Christmas Mouse activities.
