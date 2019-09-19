Trent Miles has been hired as the new chief executive officer of the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, the board of directors announced today.
“We are pleased that Trent has accepted the opportunity to lead the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club,” said Dave Friedrich, president of the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club board of directors. “Trent has dynamic leadership experience and numerous connections that will assist the club in reaching our goals.”
Miles will oversee the day-to-day operations of the club as well as focus on strategic initiatives for the Club, including expanding its programming, community partnerships and fundraising. He will begin his duties on Oct. 1.
“It is a great honor to be selected for this position. As a young kid growing up in the club and being around role models like Max Jones, Jack Smith, Jimmy Smith, Larry Bird, Terry McGee and the many others that made the club such a great place, you just want to give all you can to make it a special place for our youth to grow today,” Miles said in a news release.
Miles comes to the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club from a longstanding football coaching career at the collegiate and professional levels. Most recently he was as an assistant offensive coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and was a part of the Super Bowl LII Championship staff. He also served as the head coach for the Georgia State University and Indiana State University football programs.
“As a football coach my goal was that when athletes moved on from our program they were ready to make a positive impact in society and that is what I hope for the youth that come into the Boys and Girls Club,” Miles said. “The greatest opportunities for the club start with being a positive impact on the youth of Terre Haute and to grow within the community.”
A Terre Haute native, Miles is a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Indiana State University. He and his wife, Bridget, have four children Kaylee, Anna, Charlie Elizabeth, and Noah.
