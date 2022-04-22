Tree planing, cleanup events set for Saturday

TREES Inc. will plant 120 trees in Farrington’s Grove Historic District on Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. as part of its Spring 2022 tree planting.
The not-for-profit group, established in 1990, will meet at the Islamic Center of Terre Haute (1319 S. Sixth St.). TREES members will be joined by 60 volunteers from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and many volunteers from Farrington’s Grove Historic District.
In partnership with the city of Terre Haute and the Terre Haute Parks Department, the group has determined the location of the 120 trees to sustainably provide shade, remove air pollutants, reduce storm water runoff, and provide recreational and aesthetic benefits over time.
TREES' committee Keep Terre Haute Beautiful is also hosting an Earth Day cleanup on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers will meet at Fairbank’s Park's Osborne Shelter and will receive trash bags, gloves and a Keep Terre Haute Beautiful T-shirt while supplies last.
