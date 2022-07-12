Tree in the road will be trimmed, not removed, for now

Vigo County's "Tree in the Middle of the Road" will be trimmed, but not removed, at least for now.
The century-plus-old oak in northeastern Vigo County isn't healthy. The landmark oddity — thanks to its peculiar location in the middle of Greencastle Road — lost two large sections earlier this month, prompting county officials to close the road at the intersections nearest the tree to protect passing motorists.
Another limb fell last weekend and the road remains closed, said County Commissioner Brendan Kearns.
Three arborists have inspected the historic tree. Most recently, arborist Jared Salmon ran a probe through the tree's trunk, which has several hollow sections occupied by bees.
The inspection led to the decision to trim the two largest branches that extend parallel to the ground, which the trunk may not be able to support much longer, Kearns said Tuesday afternoon. Work crews will trim portions of the the two branches Wednesday morning.
"We went to the experts to make sure we are making the absolutely right decision," Kearns said.
Once those branches are trimmed, Greencastle Road will be safe to reopen, he added.
The salvageable logs will be safely stored. Artisans wishing to create wood crafts from those logs should contact Kearns by phone at 812-462-3367 or 812-236-3048. The trunk will remain in place until county officials can make a long-term decision on the tree's destiny. Bees will remain in place inside the tree, but could be relocated by beekeepers next spring, the optimum time to conduct such transfers.
A groundswell of concern and curiosity about the tree surged as news of its possible demise swirled following the Fourth of July weekend.
"The outpouring of concern, but also the tremendous understanding that something needs to be done has helped," Kearns said.
The oak likely dates back to the 19th century.
Although no precise explanation exists as to why it sits in the middle of Greencastle Road — which splits into two lanes around the tree — a historian speculated on the reason to Tribune-Star columnist Mike Lunsford in 2010. Historian Joe Koch — author of the book "Nevins Township: A Historical-Pictorial History of Her Towns, People and Happenings" — speculated that Greencastle Road originally went around just one side of the oak, but when the path got too wet, travelers drove around the other side. That detour created two paths around the tree, and it morphed into official lanes of Greencastle Road.
Attempts by road crews to remove the oak in 1918 and during the 1930s were repelled by protective neighbors, Lunsford wrote in 2010.
A similar "Tree in the Middle of the Road" exists in Audubon County, Iowa. That 100-foot-tall cottonwood is healthy, though, according to that community's tourism office.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
