City police have released more information about a fatal crash early Thursday when a car drove around crossing arms and was struck by a train about 12:40 a.m. on Hulman Street near 15th Street.
Breanna Clark, 23, of Terre Haute, was driving a westbound Nissan Sentra when the car went around lowered crossing arms and was struck on the passenger side by a southbound CSX train, a crash report said.
Clark and passenger Subrina Smith, 22, of Terre Haute, were both ejected from the car and died at the scene just south of the crossing.
According to witness statements, the train was traveling about 35 mph, both crossing arms were down and the train horn was working when the crash occurred. A witness said the car slowly started to cross the tracks and that’s when the train struck the car. The train was 50 cars long.
Investigating Officer Jacob Low of THPD said video from the train engine showed both crossing arms down and its lights working before the car came from the east, went around the crossing arms and was struck.
