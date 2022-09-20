The Parke Trails Alliance and the Vermillion Trails Alliance are partnering to spotlight both county's trails by hosting a 5K run and walk on Saturday.
Over the River and Through the Woods will begin in Reeder Park in Montezuma, traverse the Wabash River via the B&O walking bridge, and then head to a new trail opened this year by the Vermillion Trails Alliance.
The event will highlight some of the efforts by communities in the area to build more trails and connect Vigo, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Clay counties with trails.
Those who pre-registered can pick up their T-shirts and other souvenirs beginning at 8 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting for the new Vermillion Trails Alliance trail at 9, followed by the walk/run at 10 a.m. An 11 a.m. awards ceremony will be followed by a post-race party featuring a food truck, as well as inflatables, face painting and other activities. After the 5K, the bridge and trail will be open for families to stroll through. and there will also be etc., for families to take advantage of.
Advance registration is $25. Visit https://www.coveredbridges.com/events/5k
