Vigo County park officials may have to reduce the scope of a project to install a paved trail near the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area, which includes an area next to the Wabash River.
On Monday, the Vigo County Parks Board opened a second round of bids for the project, both higher than available funding. Two bids were submitted and each included an option for concrete, in the hopes concrete costs were lower, but that was not the case.
The board first rejected an initial bid submitted in June from Milestone Contractors at $261,397.
That company rebid at $261,319 for asphalt and $345,430 for concrete for the trail. ST Construction bid $274,023 for asphalt and $355,065 for concrete. The board took the bids under advisement.
Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman said he will reach out to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to see if any other grant funding could be obtained for the project, but conceded the length of a new trail could be reduced.
“More than likely we will have to change the scope of the project,” Grossman said after the meeting.
The county has about $124,000 remaining from a $210,000 grant issued in 2019 as part of the Indiana Trails Program. The state covers 80% of the grant with the county paying 20%. The funds must be used by the end of this year.
“Realistically I see us knocking down the trail distance,” Grossman said after the meeting. “Maybe instead of 0.6 mile, we build 0.3 mile with just a loop around a butterfly garden and forego a section that goes down toward the Wabash River.”
Grossman said other funds, such as non-reverting funds which gains money from camping fees, will not be an option. That’s because the Vigo County Council is urging the department to continue to fund Griffin Bike Park’s manager from that money for 2023.
Grossman had sought to move the salary into the department’s property-tax supported general park fund.
Grossman said the non-reverting fund typically collects about $110,000 a year, however, this year collections are already about $163,000 and could reach about $250,000 by the end of the year. The increase, he said, is likely due to people returning to camping after not camping in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Yet Grossman cautioned the Vigo County Parks Board that the non-reverting fund should be maintained at a level to cover the bike park manager’s salary — this year at $39,399 — for at least two years in the event that revenues drop drastically in the future. That would allow the department time to seek other options of supporting the park manager’s salary, Grossman said.
