Starting today (Wednesday, Sept. 9), traffic will be shifted to one lane in each direction on U.S. 150 between Sumner Avenue. and Schley Place as early work continues on a pedestrian walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute.
The contractor will place a concrete barrier wall between traffic and the work area. This is for delivery of materials. Utility relocation is continuing and should be wrapping up within the next few weeks, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Beaty Construction Inc. was awarded the $6.6 million contract.
The multi-use path will be constructed of prefabricated, precast concrete boardwalks on a steel frame. It will rest on concrete pilings on the south side of U.S. 150 behind an existing guardrail.
The path will be 11-feet, 3-inches wide, with 10 feet of clear space for walking and or biking over the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife area. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall of next year.
