Traffic stop for 119 mph leads to multiple charges

A Florida man faces multiple criminal charges after speeding 119 mph with drugs and two juveniles in the vehicle.
Nathaniel T. Varner, 41, of Saint Augustine, Fla., was booked into the Vermillion County Jail after the 7:05 p.m. Monday traffic stop on Indiana 63 near Trinity Avenue.
Indiana State Police Trooper Brad Fyfe stopped Varner's 2020 Toyota for speeding, and noted he was agitated and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.
Verner resisted getting out of the vehicle. A passerby who saw incident stopped to assist Fyfle until other officers arrived.
A search of Verner's vehicle revealed methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.
Two children younger than age 18 were in the vehicle with Varner. The Vermillion County Department of Child Services was contacted and the two children were released to their grandparents.
Varner refused to submit to a certified chemical test and was taken to the Vermillion County Jail. Pending charges are two counts of driving while intoxicated with minor passengers, two counts of neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, all Level 6 felonies; and possession of marijuana, driving while intoxciated, driving while intoxicated endangering a person, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.