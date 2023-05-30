Moving the traffic light at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds slightly to the north on U.S. 41 to Hospital Lane is under discussion.
The idea is to improve traffic flow with the opening of a second Culver's restaurant now under construction on fairgrounds property near Thompson Ditch along U.S. 41.
A frontage road along the fairground property is to link into an existing traffic signal at the fairgrounds. However, an INDOT plan would extend that signal north to Hospital Lane.
Culver's owner Matt Bilyeu said he is developing the second Terre Haute Culver's at the Vigo County Fairgrounds to help the financial future of the fairgrounds.
Bilyeu said a frontage road will link into the existing stoplight at the fairgrounds, but the frontage road could extend to Hospital Lane.
"It has not been finalized yet," he said of further extending the frontage road. "Our goal it to help provide as much infrastructure for the fairgrounds as possible, whether that is water lines and electric. There is a lot," Bilyeu said.
"We are building that frontage road from the current entrance [of the fairgrounds] to our spot," Bilyeu said. "That gives us access to the current fairgrounds light."
Bilyeu said "my guess is the state would cover that if they want to move that light at the frontage road, as they would be doing a lot of things on the other side of U.S. 41. When we submitted for our [building] permits, that got brought up," he said.
"We were always planning on going out the entrance to the fairground's [existing traffic] light," Bilyeu said. "Then INDOT said they want to move the signal and that is where discussions started," Bilyeu said.
"Maybe long term, the state or the county will build the frontage road all the way across to connect to Walgreens and everything in there," Bilyeu said.
"We are working with Ashley Furniture to connect into ours as well and that plaza," Bilyeu said.
"There are other places we should have built this [second restaurant] and be way less expensive. The reason we did this is because we think it is good for the fairgrounds and helps sustain them. All of our kids are in 4-H," Bilyeu said.
"That is why we did it. From a business perspective, it makes zero sense; but from a community perspective, it is where we felt like we needed to be," Bilyeu said.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said the traffic signal is to be moved north to Hospital Lane.
"What we found out over the last 10 years or so there has been tremendous amount of wrecks between the U.S. 41 and Indiana 63 split all the way down to Harlan Drive," he said, adding there have been five fatalities along that stretch of roadway over the last decade.
"So INDOT is doing quite a bit of research, doing some studies on what is going on with U.S. 41 and why there are so many wrecks, and it looks like the intersections are the issue," the commissioners aid.
"You have two lanes of highway traffic and an intersection and then another two lanes of highway traffic, and it is really difficult to cut across," Switzer said.
"It looks like INDOT might be closing some of those intersections and trying to aim traffic toward stoplights instead of shooting across (U.S. 41), causing those accidents.
"A lot of people like to blame the roadway for the issues, but it is a lot of distracted driving," Switzer said. "A lot of people on phones, a lot of people taking chances and pulling out in front of people or just not paying attention."
The Tribune-Star submitted questions to an spokesperson, but answers had not been returned by late Tuesday afternoon.
