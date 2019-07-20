Traffic accident or homicide, what's the difference?

A week ago on Interstate 465 on the north side of Indianapolis, a distracted semi driver slammed his speeding truck into the rear of cars stopped for construction, according to state police.
A young Indianapolis mother and her twin 18-month-old daughters died. Each burned to death in a wake of wreckage strung out nearly three-quarters of a mile. Seven other people were injured.
Bruce Pollard, 57, of Sturgeon, Missouri, was arrested and on Thursday charged with three counts of reckless homicide as a Level 5 felony, and one count of reckless operation of a vehicle in a highway work zone, a Class A misdemeanor.
What Wabash Valley residents are now asking is: What makes the Indianapolis case so different from fatal Interstate 70 crashes in or near Terre Haute in which one or more people were killed under similar circumstances — a distracted truck driver failing to slow and running into slowed or stopped passenger cars?
In two of those cases, the semi drivers face no more than minor traffic charges.
Two children were killed in July 2017 on I-70 near mile marker 17 when French-Canadian semi driver Amritpal Singh crashed into a van driven by Christina Bereda, then of Beavercreek, Ohio.
Driving approximately 63 mph, with traffic snarled just outside a construction zone, state police said Singh looked away from the road and failed to see stopped traffic ahead.
The collision killed Brennen Bereda, 5, and Finley Bereda, 16 months. Christina and son Jordan Bereda, 3, were critically injured in the crash and flown to Indianapolis-area hospitals.
Singh did not exceed the speed limit, but did tell police he tried to brake before the crash but they failed. A post-crash inspection found the driver’s brakes were in working order.
Singh was charged earlier this year in Clay County with two traffic charges, driving too fast for the conditions and for following too closely.
Shortly after that accident, Clay Prosecutor Robert Pell (now a judge) said Indiana’s reckless homicide laws are fairly narrow in scope, at least so far as they’ve been adjudicated.
The legal standard
Pell cited two specific cases decided by the Court of Appeals of Indiana, Whitaker v. State (2002) of Indiana and State of Indiana v. Boadi (2009).
In both, the court said, “relatively slight deviations from the traffic code, even if they technically rise to the level of ‘reckless driving,’ do not necessarily support a reckless homicide conviction if someone is subsequently killed.”
In both opinions, the court decided a driver can drive distracted, moderately faster than the speed limit, or violate any minor traffic code that would otherwise be an infraction, and that not necessarily be enough to support a reckless homicide charge if someone were killed as a result.
The prosecutor said that because Singh wasn’t speeding, wasn’t past his maximum allowable drive time or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the law doesn’t find him anything other than negligent.
Pell said the court was clear in its opinion on wrecks they deem an accident.
“Proof that an accident arose out of the inadvertence, lack of attention, forgetfulness or thoughtfulness of the driver of a vehicle, or from an error of judgment on his part, will not support a charge of reckless homicide,” the court cited in Whitaker.
Again a similar crash happened March 16 of this year when Pierre St. Jean, another French-Canadian semi driver, failed to see traffic stopped for an earlier accident near the 11-mile marker on I-70.
St. Jean crashed into the car driven by Morgan Johnson, 20, of Reelsville, Indiana, causing the car to burst into flames. In all, the crash involved two tractor trailers and five passenger vehicles.
State police said St. Jean was driving just 41 mph when he crashed, but, for whatever reason, didn’t stop before causing the chain-reaction crash. Johnson was killed in the accident.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt charged St. Jean with driving too fast for the conditions, a Class C infraction that carries a maximum $500 fine but no jail time.
Modesitt came to the same conclusion as Pell, saying that simple negligence, like not paying attention to what’s happening on the road or failing to stop in time to avoid an accident, falls outside the realm of criminal prosecution in Indiana.
And while neither Modesitt or then-Clay Prosecutor Robert Pell argued that Singh or St. Jean weren’t negligent in their duty to other drivers, they’ve said neither were negligent enough to constitute criminal recklessness as defined in state court rulings.
Speed big factor in Indy charges
Pollard’s speed in a construction zone appears to have been the difference that allowed Marion County deputy prosecuting attorney Ross Anderson to file criminal charges instead of traffic violations.
Pollard, the semi driver charged last week in the Koons’ deaths, was traveling through a construction zone on Indianapolis north side, near Keystone Avenue, according to probable cause affidavit filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.
He admitted to looking away from the road as he reached for his tea. In the time it took for him to look back toward the road, police say Pollard was crashing into the Koons’ car as it was stopped in construction traffic.
The Koons’ car was immediately engulfed in flames, a fire so intense,”it completely burned off all markings on the vehicle including the VIN number. The fire also burned the surrounding grassy area and metal guard rail,” according to the affidavit.
Pollard, 57, of Sturgeon, Missouri, told police after the crash he thought he was driving 30 to 35 mph, or 10 to 15 below the construction-zone speed limit of 45 mph. He also said he tried to apply his brakes but they had locked up on him.
Data collected by Indiana State Police investigators from Pollard’s electronic control unit showed he was driving 65 mph — 20 mph over the limit — when he struck the Koons’ car and that he didn’t brake until after he crashed.
A hole in the law?
In short, local prosecutors say, unless they can point to either a concurrent crime or to a factor (such as clearly excessive speed) that establishes recklessness to a criminal level, there is nothing in Indiana law that lets them charge homicide in a traffic collision — and Indiana courts have repeatedly said so.
Put another way, while Indiana has a reckless homicide charge, proving it in a traffic collision requires prosecutors to point to either intent or to a factor that shows a behavior so gross a reasonable person should realize death could result.
Distraction or inadvertence, in and of themselves, do not meet that standard.
Further, lawyers say, the reckless homicide option is the only homicide charge available because Indiana does not have vehicular or negligent homicide statutes.
Since at least since 1977, Indiana law and its interpretation by the courts mean auto collision deaths caused by negligence generally fall outside the realm of criminal prosecution, prosecutors say.
The exception has been that intentional or gross deviation from standard driving conduct appears to be enough to sustain a charge of reckless homicide. The court has cited as examples driving erratically on a dark highway without headlights, consuming alcohol and driving around a corner at 100 mph.
“Speed may also support a reckless homicide conviction,” the court said in its 2009 decision in State v. Boadi, “but only greatly excessive speeds, such as 20 or more miles per hour over the posted speed limit, or where inclement weather and poor road conditions render higher speeds greatly unreasonable.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter@TribStarAlex.