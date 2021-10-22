ToyStock returns to Marine Corps League Nov. 13

The second annual ToyStock to benefit the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign is set for Nov. 13.
The live and virtual musical event, produced and presented by the Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League Detachment 471 and Musicians Giving Back, will help raise funds and gather toys for children in Vigo, Clay, Parke and Vermillion counties.
Last year's concert raised $10,00, plus nine truck loads of toys, said Bob Flott, publicity director for Musicians Giving Back. “We also had 20 bars and clubs that broadcast our show live.”
The live portion of the event will take place at the Marine Corps League facility, 3006 N. 16th St. Admission is a toy donation or a suggested $10 cash donation. Food and a cash bar will be available for additional costs. T-shirts featuring artwork by Musicians Giving Back graphic artist Dusty Derigo also will be available.
The virtual element of this year's ToyStock will move to YouTube to allow people to view without becoming a member, Flott said. In addition, event organizers have created a website to make online donations easier. Once on Musiciansgivingback.org, one click will take donors to the proper page, and a second button will direct viewers to the online show.
Musical director Jimmy Hollingsworth has put together a lineup of local talent. Army Maj. Erin Oransky will start things out again this year with the National Anthem at noon. The lineup continues with Dave Ryley, noon; Kyle McArdell, 1:15 p.m.; Just Play’n Jayne (featuring Oransky), 2:30 p.m.; Rich Dowell, 3:45 p.m.; The Jam Band, 4:15 p.m.; Hootenanny, 5 p.m.; The Dave Frisse Band, 6:15 p.m.; Recoil, 7:30 p.m.; Cheap & Easy, 8:45 p.m.; and Octane, 10 p.m.
Members of the Terre Haute Marine Corp Reserve Unit will be in uniform along Lafayette Avenue in 12 Points to accept financial or toy donations.
Visit Musiciansgivingback.org for more details.
